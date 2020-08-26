Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $208.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

