Telsey Advisory Group Trims Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price to $35.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.99% from the company’s previous close.

PLCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

PLCE opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Childrens Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Childrens Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Childrens Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Childrens Place by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

