TenX (PAY) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. TenX has a total market cap of $13.51 million and $19.64 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00043349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.27 or 0.05573728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031606 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00048987 BTC.

About TenX

PAY is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,503,489 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

