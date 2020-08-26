Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 327,069 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative net margin of 207.92% and a negative return on equity of 79.83%.

Terra Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products.

