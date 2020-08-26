Tether (USDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.18 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, CoinEx, BitForex and Bit-Z. Tether has a total market cap of $10.02 billion and approximately $38.18 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00132452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.01671990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00195210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00153933 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 10,281,372,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,998,221,723 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, CoinEx, Liqui, DragonEX, MBAex, BigONE, CoinBene, ABCC, BitForex, Bitfinex, Kraken, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex, IDAX, TOPBTC, C2CX, UEX, Kryptono, TDAX, HitBTC, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Exmo, LBank, Instant Bitex, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, OOOBTC, Bittrex, Coinut, Binance, Upbit, EXX, Bibox, BitMart, BtcTurk, FCoin, Iquant, ZB.COM, IDCM, CoinTiger, Huobi, QBTC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.