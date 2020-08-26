Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Up 0.3%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.70. 195,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 116,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

Get Teucrium Soybean Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the second quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,768,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 2,894.0% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 53,163 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 93.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB)

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.