Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $432.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

