Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 137,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $422.29 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $432.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

