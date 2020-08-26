Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 16,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 65,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

In other news, Director Adrian John Geoffrey Coates purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,000.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in Nigeria, Senegal, and Burkina Faso. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Segilola Gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

