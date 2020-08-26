THORChain Reaches Market Cap of $135.37 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00007483 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $135.37 million and $6.07 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00132347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.06 or 0.01664519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00195028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00150741 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.