Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $93,407.97 and $111,293.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00508748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

