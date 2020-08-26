ThoreCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $192.34 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $192.34 million and approximately $33,223.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $2,218.78 or 0.19435983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00132058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.86 or 0.01663136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00194808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00150688 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.