ThoreNext Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.55 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00014090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded 83.7% higher against the US dollar. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $50.55 million and $9,941.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00132058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.86 or 0.01663136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00194808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00150688 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,429,212 tokens. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

