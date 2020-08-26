Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 46,232 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,232 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.90% of LHC Group worth $104,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 3,988.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,480,000 after buying an additional 5,165,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LHC Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,586,000 after buying an additional 555,729 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,186,000 after buying an additional 212,511 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter worth $29,793,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $750,712,000 after buying an additional 204,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

LHCG stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,571. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.87 and its 200-day moving average is $156.68.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. Analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

