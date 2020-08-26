Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 6,705,523 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 120.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,705,523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.19% of WPX Energy worth $78,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after buying an additional 2,997,074 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,058 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,528,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 39,967.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,817,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,876,000 after acquiring an additional 417,494 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 4,974,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,298,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

