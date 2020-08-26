Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 69,138 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,138 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.51% of Align Technology worth $110,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Align Technology by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.70. 673,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.30. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $326.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.37, for a total value of $3,043,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,398 shares in the company, valued at $30,253,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $1,044,938.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,249 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

