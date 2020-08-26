Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 8,457 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.14% of NVR worth $137,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NVR by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,777,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of NVR by 29.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of NVR by 61.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVR traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4,220.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,759.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,341.36. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,317.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

