Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 9,963 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of Activision Blizzard worth $97,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 71,419 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 796.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,614,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,598,000 after buying an additional 517,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 139,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,886,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

