Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 190,007 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,007 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.53% of United Rentals worth $164,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 456.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2,270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.59. 604,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

