Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 307,606 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,606 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Citigroup worth $138,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 201.4% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,211,000 after buying an additional 3,115,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after buying an additional 2,098,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after buying an additional 2,003,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,440,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,010,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

