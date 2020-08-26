Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 3,825 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.45% of ANSYS worth $112,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.29.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.48. The stock had a trading volume of 338,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $333.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.