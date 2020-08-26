Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 7,454 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Ecolab worth $100,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.11. 783,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,145. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.86 and its 200 day moving average is $192.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,861. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.