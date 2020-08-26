Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 364,485 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of Honeywell International worth $152,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after buying an additional 2,019,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,833. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.