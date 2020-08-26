Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,455 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.96% of Catalent worth $109,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Catalent by 37.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,614,000 after purchasing an additional 262,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at $685,000.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $91.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

