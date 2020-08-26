Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $140,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 137,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $425.65. 933,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,397. The firm has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $432.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.41 and a 200 day moving average of $346.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.