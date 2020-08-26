Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,838 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.76% of Burlington Stores worth $98,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 64.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 126.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 118.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 72.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 49.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $2,477,633.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 281.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

