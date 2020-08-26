Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304,456 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.85% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $108,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. 475,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

