Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $105.39 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.56% of Entergy worth $105,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 46.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,281. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

