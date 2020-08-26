Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $115.85 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $115,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 14,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total value of $11,670,456.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,119 shares of company stock valued at $29,889,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.89.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $699.99. 508,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,945. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $660.21 and a 200 day moving average of $567.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $704.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

