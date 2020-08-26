Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $121.23 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,337 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.17% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $121,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. 1,082,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.65. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZION. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.