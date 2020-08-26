Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $162.65 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,926 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Adobe worth $162,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after buying an additional 98,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after buying an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after buying an additional 212,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $44.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.49. 7,738,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.74. The company has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $533.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,327,655. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.