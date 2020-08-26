Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $303.25 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Mastercard worth $303,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after buying an additional 803,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,048,909 shares of company stock valued at $318,887,753. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.02. 3,493,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,882. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $352.29. The stock has a market cap of $351.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

