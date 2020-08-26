Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.34% of Lululemon Athletica worth $138,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 617,015 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,090,000 after acquiring an additional 264,672 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.03.

LULU stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.50. 1,018,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.90. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $383.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

