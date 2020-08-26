Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208,405 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 5.80% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $119,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 48.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 197,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

