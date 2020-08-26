Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 5,160 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $194,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.54.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $510.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,004,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,686,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.37. The company has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $516.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.