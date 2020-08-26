Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.84% of KeyCorp worth $100,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,752,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,211,584. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.