Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,664,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,204 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 5.58% of Assured Guaranty worth $113,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 77.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 28.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 28.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. 1,127,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

