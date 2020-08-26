Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $101,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,507. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.