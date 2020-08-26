Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,788 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.79% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $84,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.55. 225,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,343. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $283.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,275,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 324,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,296,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total transaction of $3,992,425.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,668,710.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,495 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,871 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

