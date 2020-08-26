Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 327,278 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Paypal worth $137,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.48. 5,761,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,814,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $205.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,381 shares of company stock worth $20,434,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

