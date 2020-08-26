Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,184 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.28% of Veeva Systems worth $96,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $8.49 on Wednesday, reaching $268.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,661. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

