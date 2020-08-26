Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 55,136 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,136 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $125,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.29. The company had a trading volume of 857,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

