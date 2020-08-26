Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 608,097 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 608,097 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.55% of Ciena worth $128,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIEN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. 1,753,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,803. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

