Tidex Token Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00133215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.48 or 0.01676756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00195110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00153902 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.