TigerCash (TCH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.37 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $355,741.09 and $5.37 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

TigerCash

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

