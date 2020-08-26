Time New Bank (TNB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.50 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (TNB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,436,586,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

