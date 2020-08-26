TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $800,961.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,544.13 or 1.00632580 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002744 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000863 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00167491 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003493 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,457,494 coins and its circulating supply is 21,457,482 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

