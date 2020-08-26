Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s stock price rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 5,095,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,494,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

TNXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $108.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $161.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 89,891 shares of company stock valued at $84,984. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

