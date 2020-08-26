Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,397,881 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,322,707 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 3.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.41% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $330,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

NYSE:TD traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. 187,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,148. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.