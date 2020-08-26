Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

